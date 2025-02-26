Left Menu

The 3Ts and 3Is: Catalysts for Assam's Growth

Piyush Goyal emphasized that trade, technology, tourism alongside industry, infrastructure, investment would drive Assam's progress. During the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Goyal highlighted efforts to enhance tourism and infrastructure, while celebrating Assam's tea heritage and educational advancements, stressing the combined efforts of the Centre and state for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:01 IST
The 3Ts and 3Is: Catalysts for Assam's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed the importance of trade, technology, and tourism, along with industry, infrastructure, and investment, as key drivers of Assam's development.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit's valedictory session, he praised the unprecedented progress in Assam, dubbed the 'crown of the Ashtalakshmi' states, and credited local talent and hospitality for this advancement. The state government focused on realistic investment proposals during the summit, rejecting several others as impractical.

Goyal discussed infrastructure projects, notably airport modernization, to boost tourism, and announced a joint venture between the Centre and the Assam government for a permanent exhibition hall and convention center. Highlighting Assam's tea industry, he mentioned efforts to maintain its global status, and celebrated educational progress with new colleges and language programs. He acknowledged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership and the collective effort behind the summit's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025