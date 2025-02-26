The 3Ts and 3Is: Catalysts for Assam's Growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed the importance of trade, technology, and tourism, along with industry, infrastructure, and investment, as key drivers of Assam's development.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit's valedictory session, he praised the unprecedented progress in Assam, dubbed the 'crown of the Ashtalakshmi' states, and credited local talent and hospitality for this advancement. The state government focused on realistic investment proposals during the summit, rejecting several others as impractical.

Goyal discussed infrastructure projects, notably airport modernization, to boost tourism, and announced a joint venture between the Centre and the Assam government for a permanent exhibition hall and convention center. Highlighting Assam's tea industry, he mentioned efforts to maintain its global status, and celebrated educational progress with new colleges and language programs. He acknowledged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership and the collective effort behind the summit's success.

