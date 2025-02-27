Left Menu

Parandur Airport Project: Balancing Development and Local Concerns

The proposal for Chennai's second airport at Parandur has prompted a special meeting in New Delhi, following villagers' opposition to land acquisition. The Civil Aviation Ministry emphasizes that site selection is a state matter. Furthermore, the Ministry is fostering airport growth and affordability, highlighted by the Udan Yatri Cafe initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A New Delhi meeting is on the horizon, discussing 'in principle approval' for Chennai's proposed second airport in Parandur, according to Union Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu. Villagers and farmers oppose the project, fearing it will consume fertile lands.

The Civil Aviation Minister clarified the site was chosen by the Tamil Nadu government, with the Central government focused on expanding India's airport network. The state handles land issues, while the ministry conducts feasibility studies, ensuring practicality for the new airport.

The ministry announced plans to host the pivotal approval meeting shortly in Delhi. Ram Mohan Naidu, on his first visit as Union Minister, also launched the Udan Yatri Cafe at Chennai airport to ensure affordable amenities for travelers and discussed future airport expansion without privatization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

