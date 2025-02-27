Parandur Airport Project: Balancing Development and Local Concerns

A New Delhi meeting is on the horizon, discussing 'in principle approval' for Chennai's proposed second airport in Parandur, according to Union Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu. Villagers and farmers oppose the project, fearing it will consume fertile lands.

The Civil Aviation Minister clarified the site was chosen by the Tamil Nadu government, with the Central government focused on expanding India's airport network. The state handles land issues, while the ministry conducts feasibility studies, ensuring practicality for the new airport.

The ministry announced plans to host the pivotal approval meeting shortly in Delhi. Ram Mohan Naidu, on his first visit as Union Minister, also launched the Udan Yatri Cafe at Chennai airport to ensure affordable amenities for travelers and discussed future airport expansion without privatization.

(With inputs from agencies.)