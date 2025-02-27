UPI: A Global Model for Seamless Payments

In a significant display of financial technology prowess, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is drawing international attention as a model for seamless digital transactions. Professor Carlos Montes, of the University of Cambridge Business School, highlighted UPI's potential for global adoption during his visit to India for the inaugural NXT Conclave 2025.

Montes noted the massive adoption rate in India, citing 17 billion UPI transactions in January 2025 as indicative of the system's success. Speaking in New Delhi, he emphasized UPI's user-friendly design and constant innovation as key factors behind its popularity, suggesting that other countries can learn from India's experience in digital payments.

Sudhir Shyam, Economic Adviser at India's Department of Financial Services, reported increasing global interest in UPI, with the system already operational in seven countries, including UAE and Singapore. Shyam further explained that work is underway to implement UPI in additional nations like France and Peru, driven by its exponential growth and ease of use.

(With inputs from agencies.)