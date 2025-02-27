Left Menu

UPI: A Global Model for Seamless Payments

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) demonstrates transformative potential for global adoption, with 17 billion transactions in January 2025 alone. Experts highlight UPI's user-friendliness and growing global recognition. As countries like UAE and Mauritius embrace this model, others consider it for improving payment efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:10 IST
UPI: A Global Model for Seamless Payments
Carlos Montes, Lead Innovation Hub, University of Cambridge Business School (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of financial technology prowess, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is drawing international attention as a model for seamless digital transactions. Professor Carlos Montes, of the University of Cambridge Business School, highlighted UPI's potential for global adoption during his visit to India for the inaugural NXT Conclave 2025.

Montes noted the massive adoption rate in India, citing 17 billion UPI transactions in January 2025 as indicative of the system's success. Speaking in New Delhi, he emphasized UPI's user-friendly design and constant innovation as key factors behind its popularity, suggesting that other countries can learn from India's experience in digital payments.

Sudhir Shyam, Economic Adviser at India's Department of Financial Services, reported increasing global interest in UPI, with the system already operational in seven countries, including UAE and Singapore. Shyam further explained that work is underway to implement UPI in additional nations like France and Peru, driven by its exponential growth and ease of use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025