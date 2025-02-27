Emaar Properties Seeks Resolution to Longstanding Telangana Project Disputes

Dubai-based Emaar Properties officials have engaged in discussions with the Telangana Government to address longstanding disputes over the company's projects. According to a government release, the meeting involved Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu alongside Emaar representatives.

Key attendees from Emaar included Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Alabbar, former UAE Ambassador Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, and International Affairs Head Mustafa Akram. The Telangana government's delegation comprised Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, and other senior officials. Emaar's initial agreements, dating back to 2001, involved major construction projects in Hyderabad.

While investigations by the CBI and ED continue into the agreements with APIIC, the Telangana government is keen on resolving the disputes. The Chief Minister has ordered a comprehensive review of the ongoing legal scenarios and proposed setting up a committee of legal experts. The aim is to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution in coordination with the UAE government proposals.

