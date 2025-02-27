Left Menu

Emaar Properties Seeks Resolution to Longstanding Telangana Project Disputes

Emaar Properties officials met Telangana's Chief Minister and Industries Minister to discuss settling disputes over contested projects in Hyderabad. Legal scrutiny of past agreements with APIIC continues as Telangana strives for an amicable resolution with the UAE-backed company, including forming a new legal committee and adopting external suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST
Emaar Properties Seeks Resolution to Longstanding Telangana Project Disputes
Emaar Properties officials meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (Photo/Telangan CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai-based Emaar Properties officials have engaged in discussions with the Telangana Government to address longstanding disputes over the company's projects. According to a government release, the meeting involved Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu alongside Emaar representatives.

Key attendees from Emaar included Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Alabbar, former UAE Ambassador Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, and International Affairs Head Mustafa Akram. The Telangana government's delegation comprised Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, and other senior officials. Emaar's initial agreements, dating back to 2001, involved major construction projects in Hyderabad.

While investigations by the CBI and ED continue into the agreements with APIIC, the Telangana government is keen on resolving the disputes. The Chief Minister has ordered a comprehensive review of the ongoing legal scenarios and proposed setting up a committee of legal experts. The aim is to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution in coordination with the UAE government proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025