Bisleri Boosts Sustainability with Schneider Electric Partnership

Bisleri International partners with Schneider Electric to improve energy efficiency and renewable energy use, installing up to 13.6 MW of solar power in plants across India. This part of 'Bisleri's Greener Promise' aims to increase green energy usage to 33% and cut carbon emissions by 16,000 tons annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:22 IST
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has joined forces with Schneider Electric to enhance energy efficiency and boost the use of renewable energy sources. This collaboration is a significant initiative under 'Bisleri's Greener Promise,' which underscores the company's dedication to a sustainable future.

Under this partnership, Bisleri plans to install up to 13.6 MW of solar power across its plants in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, highlighted the economic advantages and commitment towards sustainability that come with this partnership with Schneider Electric.

The goal is to elevate Bisleri's green energy consumption to 33% while improving energy efficiency by 2.5% across its manufacturing plants. This collaboration is expected to result in a reduction of 16,000 tons in carbon emissions per year, further supporting Bisleri's sustainability objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

