Rising Work Stress: The Modern Challenge for Young Employees in Kerala

Young employees in Kerala's IT and media sectors are facing alarming levels of work-related stress, according to a state Youth Commission survey. The findings reveal that 84.3 percent of IT workers and 83.5 percent in media are under severe stress, reflecting a pervasive issue among professionals aged 18-40.

The survey results were presented by M Shajar, the chairman of the Kerala Youth Commission, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The data indicated that work stress affects 80.6 percent of employees in banking and insurance, and 75.5 percent in the gig economy. Notably, women reported slightly higher stress levels than men.

Recommendations include establishing recreational facilities at workplaces and encouraging corporations to appoint mental health officers. The report also calls for mental health insurance to be part of standard employee benefits. A national seminar to discuss these findings will be held in Kazhakkoottam in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)