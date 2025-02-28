Left Menu

Rising Work Stress: The Modern Challenge for Young Employees in Kerala

A recent survey by the Kerala Youth Commission highlights that young employees, particularly in the IT and media sectors, are experiencing high levels of work stress. The survey revealed that the stress is higher among women and suggests measures like establishing recreational corners and mandating mental health insurance.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:42 IST
Young employees in Kerala's IT and media sectors are facing alarming levels of work-related stress, according to a state Youth Commission survey. The findings reveal that 84.3 percent of IT workers and 83.5 percent in media are under severe stress, reflecting a pervasive issue among professionals aged 18-40.

The survey results were presented by M Shajar, the chairman of the Kerala Youth Commission, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The data indicated that work stress affects 80.6 percent of employees in banking and insurance, and 75.5 percent in the gig economy. Notably, women reported slightly higher stress levels than men.

Recommendations include establishing recreational facilities at workplaces and encouraging corporations to appoint mental health officers. The report also calls for mental health insurance to be part of standard employee benefits. A national seminar to discuss these findings will be held in Kazhakkoottam in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

