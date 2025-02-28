Bihar's Economic Surge: From Agriculture to Industry

Bihar has experienced a significant economic transformation, with its economy expanding 3.5 times from Rs 2.47 lakh crore in 2011-12 to Rs 8.54 lakh crore in 2023-24, as per Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He presented the state's Economic Survey report for 2024-25 during the budget session.

The survey highlighted strong growth in agriculture, construction, and industrial sectors. It noted significant increases in crop production and around 3,752 investment proposals totaling Rs 75,293.76 crore received by the State Investment Promotion Board. Fiscal management has been described as prudent, bolstering long-term economic growth.

The state has also recorded an energy surplus and improvements in various socio-economic indicators. The construction sector alone contributed 50.2% to the secondary sector's GSDP, showcasing a broad-based development across different areas, including the steadfast energy sector.

