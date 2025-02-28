Left Menu

Bihar's Economic Surge: From Agriculture to Industry

Bihar has seen a remarkable economic expansion over the years, with its economy growing 3.5 times since 2011-12. The state reported substantial growth in construction, agriculture, and industry. Fiscal indicators show sustainable state finances, while investments in various sectors promise long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:26 IST
Bihar's Economic Surge: From Agriculture to Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has experienced a significant economic transformation, with its economy expanding 3.5 times from Rs 2.47 lakh crore in 2011-12 to Rs 8.54 lakh crore in 2023-24, as per Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He presented the state's Economic Survey report for 2024-25 during the budget session.

The survey highlighted strong growth in agriculture, construction, and industrial sectors. It noted significant increases in crop production and around 3,752 investment proposals totaling Rs 75,293.76 crore received by the State Investment Promotion Board. Fiscal management has been described as prudent, bolstering long-term economic growth.

The state has also recorded an energy surplus and improvements in various socio-economic indicators. The construction sector alone contributed 50.2% to the secondary sector's GSDP, showcasing a broad-based development across different areas, including the steadfast energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025