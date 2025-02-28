Left Menu

Kothari Industrial to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Assam for Mineral Extraction

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has signed an MoU with Assam's government for a Rs 500 crore investment in mineral and ore extraction projects. This development, in partnership with public sector units, is set to generate 3,000 new jobs. Chairman Rafiq Jinnah Ahmed aims for global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST
Kothari Industrial to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Assam for Mineral Extraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has entered an agreement with the Assam government, committing Rs 500 crore to the development of mineral and ore extraction projects. This initiative promises to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs in the region, the company announced on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit recently held in Guwahati.

KICL Chairman Rafiq Jinnah Ahmed emphasized that this collaboration marks the beginning of the company's expansion across multiple Indian states, aiming to transform KICL into a multinational corporation. He views the MoU with Assam as a crucial step towards their broader international aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025