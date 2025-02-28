Kothari Industrial to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Assam for Mineral Extraction
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has signed an MoU with Assam's government for a Rs 500 crore investment in mineral and ore extraction projects. This development, in partnership with public sector units, is set to generate 3,000 new jobs. Chairman Rafiq Jinnah Ahmed aims for global expansion.
- Country:
- India
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has entered an agreement with the Assam government, committing Rs 500 crore to the development of mineral and ore extraction projects. This initiative promises to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs in the region, the company announced on Friday.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit recently held in Guwahati.
KICL Chairman Rafiq Jinnah Ahmed emphasized that this collaboration marks the beginning of the company's expansion across multiple Indian states, aiming to transform KICL into a multinational corporation. He views the MoU with Assam as a crucial step towards their broader international aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa's Bold Step: Rs 733 Crore in New Investments, 2,319 Jobs on the Horizon
Chhattisgarh Unveils Ambitious Road and Investment Plans
Timor-Leste's Economic Outlook: A Call for Fiscal Reforms and Strategic Investments
Global Observatory for Early Warning System Investments Launched by UNDRR and WMO
India's Logistics Sector: USD 4 Billion Investment Opportunity on the Horizon