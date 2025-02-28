Kothari Industrial to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Assam for Mineral Extraction

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has entered an agreement with the Assam government, committing Rs 500 crore to the development of mineral and ore extraction projects. This initiative promises to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs in the region, the company announced on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit recently held in Guwahati.

KICL Chairman Rafiq Jinnah Ahmed emphasized that this collaboration marks the beginning of the company's expansion across multiple Indian states, aiming to transform KICL into a multinational corporation. He views the MoU with Assam as a crucial step towards their broader international aspirations.

