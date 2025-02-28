Aid Freeze Sparks Global Job Crisis in Humanitarian Sector

Globally, aid workers are caught in turmoil as U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze USAID funding led to sudden job losses, leaving many struggling to meet basic needs. Clinics have shuttered, ending critical support for at-risk populations.

This unexpected aid suspension has affected countries from Haiti to Afghanistan. With USAID being the largest foreign aid donor, entire communities now face dire situations due to halted services and shuttered programs.

The suspension prompts widespread concern among aid professionals, who fear lasting impacts on healthcare and development initiatives, as well as the vulnerable populations they aim to serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)