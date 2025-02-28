Dalmia Bharat's Massive Cement Expansion in Maharashtra and Karnataka

Cement giant Dalmia Bharat announced a substantial investment plan of approximately Rs 3,520 crore aimed at expanding its cement production capacity in Maharashtra and Karnataka. This strategic move will augment Dalmia Bharat's output by 6 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).

The investment includes the establishment of a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at the company's existing Belgaum facility in Karnataka. Additionally, a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA will be set up in Pune, Maharashtra. The company stated that the capital expenditure will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Dalmia, emphasized that this investment is a critical component of the company's Phase II expansion strategy. The increased production capacity aims to fulfill the burgeoning infrastructure demand in Western India.

