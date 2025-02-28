Flipkart Shuts Down ANS Commerce Operations
Flipkart has shut down its subsidiary, ANS Commerce, impacting all employees. Acquired in 2022, ANS Commerce provided e-commerce support services. Flipkart will offer affected employees internal opportunities, severance packages, and outplacement support. Despite the closure, Flipkart ensures a smooth transition for stakeholders.
E-commerce giant Flipkart has closed its subsidiary, ANS Commerce, laying off the entire workforce, sources revealed. ANS Commerce, founded in 2017 and acquired by Flipkart in 2022, provided comprehensive e-commerce support to businesses looking to sell products online.
Upon inquiry, Flipkart confirmed the shutdown. The company announced it is committed to a seamless transition for all involved parties, including employees and customers, as operations wind down. Efforts to minimize employee impact include offering internal job opportunities at Flipkart, outplacement services, and severance packages.
The exact number of employees affected by this closure remains unclear, though ANS Commerce had a workforce of 600 by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
