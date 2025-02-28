Left Menu

Flipkart Shuts Down ANS Commerce Operations

Flipkart has shut down its subsidiary, ANS Commerce, impacting all employees. Acquired in 2022, ANS Commerce provided e-commerce support services. Flipkart will offer affected employees internal opportunities, severance packages, and outplacement support. Despite the closure, Flipkart ensures a smooth transition for stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:37 IST
Flipkart Shuts Down ANS Commerce Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce giant Flipkart has closed its subsidiary, ANS Commerce, laying off the entire workforce, sources revealed. ANS Commerce, founded in 2017 and acquired by Flipkart in 2022, provided comprehensive e-commerce support to businesses looking to sell products online.

Upon inquiry, Flipkart confirmed the shutdown. The company announced it is committed to a seamless transition for all involved parties, including employees and customers, as operations wind down. Efforts to minimize employee impact include offering internal job opportunities at Flipkart, outplacement services, and severance packages.

The exact number of employees affected by this closure remains unclear, though ANS Commerce had a workforce of 600 by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025