Modi Calls for Effective Implementation of Budget Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged stakeholders to propose improvements for ongoing schemes and implement the budget swiftly. Speaking at a post-budget webinar, Modi emphasized the importance of agriculture in India's growth and stressed reducing import dependence by boosting local pulse production and focusing on high-yield seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on stakeholders to provide suggestions for enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing schemes and ensuring swift implementation of this year's budget initiatives.

In a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi emphasized consistency in policy and a vision for a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting agriculture as a crucial growth engine, Modi urged a focus on increasing local pulse production to reduce import dependency and asked the private sector to concentrate on developing high-yield crop seeds. He warned against creating a new budget, encouraging attention on addressing obstacles in the current budget's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

