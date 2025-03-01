Modi Calls for Effective Implementation of Budget Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on stakeholders to provide suggestions for enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing schemes and ensuring swift implementation of this year's budget initiatives.

In a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi emphasized consistency in policy and a vision for a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting agriculture as a crucial growth engine, Modi urged a focus on increasing local pulse production to reduce import dependency and asked the private sector to concentrate on developing high-yield crop seeds. He warned against creating a new budget, encouraging attention on addressing obstacles in the current budget's execution.

