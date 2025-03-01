Modi Calls for Effective Implementation of Budget Schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged stakeholders to propose improvements for ongoing schemes and implement the budget swiftly. Speaking at a post-budget webinar, Modi emphasized the importance of agriculture in India's growth and stressed reducing import dependence by boosting local pulse production and focusing on high-yield seeds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on stakeholders to provide suggestions for enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing schemes and ensuring swift implementation of this year's budget initiatives.
In a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi emphasized consistency in policy and a vision for a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.
Highlighting agriculture as a crucial growth engine, Modi urged a focus on increasing local pulse production to reduce import dependency and asked the private sector to concentrate on developing high-yield crop seeds. He warned against creating a new budget, encouraging attention on addressing obstacles in the current budget's execution.
