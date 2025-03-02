Tariff Turmoil: Trump Administration's Fluid Stance on Trade with Canada and Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Sunday that tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico will be implemented on Tuesday, but the exact rate will be subject to President Donald Trump's decision. This development leaves room for negotiation while highlighting the administration's firm yet adaptable trade policy.

Lutnick's statements on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" indicate the administration's reconsideration of imposing full 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports. The ongoing discussions also connect to border security, although challenges like fentanyl trafficking persist.

Amid the tariff discussions, President Trump hinted at a possible April 2 deadline. However, as the Tuesday deadline approaches, further complications arise with a proposed additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, igniting ambiguity in U.S. international trade relations.

