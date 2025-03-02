Left Menu

Pope Francis Triumphs Over Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis remains stable after a severe respiratory infection led to hospitalization for double pneumonia. No longer requiring mechanical ventilation, the 88-year-old pope is steadily recovering at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking a hopeful turn in his health battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 23:09 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, hospitalized with double pneumonia, is reportedly stable and no longer requires mechanical ventilation, the Vatican announced. The 88-year-old pontiff has shown improvement without a fever throughout Sunday.

Admitted on February 14 to Rome's Gemelli hospital, Francis faced complications from a severe respiratory infection, raising concerns about his health.

The Vatican's update signals a positive trajectory in his recovery, highlighting the resilience of the religious leader amid serious health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

