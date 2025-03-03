Left Menu

China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation

China is preparing retaliatory measures against the U.S. agricultural exports in response to new American import tariffs. Despite being the largest market for U.S. agriculture, China's move comes amidst escalating tensions, and skepticism over Beijing's commitment to control fentanyl inflow into America.

Updated: 03-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:28 IST
China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Global Times, a Chinese state-backed publication, reports that China is planning countermeasures targeting U.S. agricultural exports as retaliation for newly proposed U.S. import tariffs. This move heightens the stakes in the ongoing trade conflict between the two superpowers.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods, citing China's insufficient efforts in curbing fentanyl exports to the United States. China condemned this as 'blackmail' and is considering tariffs and non-tariff measures against U.S. agricultural products in response.

Though America remains a major supplier of agricultural products to China, past trade disputes have seen significant reductions in exports. Analysts suggest that while China remains open to negotiations, the likelihood of a trade war deepens as communication with the U.S. administration remains stagnant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

