Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Aims for 640 MTPA Demand by FY30

UltraTech Cement projects cement demand in India to surpass 640 million tonnes per annum by FY30, with a compound annual growth rate of 7-8% from FY24 to FY30. The company is expanding production capacity and diversifying into the wires and cables sector with a major investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:00 IST
UltraTech Cement Aims for 640 MTPA Demand by FY30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has forecasted that cement demand in India will exceed 640 million tonnes per annum by the fiscal year 2030. This projection was revealed in an investor presentation, which anticipates an annual growth rate of 7 to 8 percent between FY24 and FY30, supported by industry research.

The presentation outlined UltraTech's strategic expansion plans, with its production capacity expected to reach 209.3 million tonnes per annum by FY27. This includes both domestic and international expansions, reflecting the firm's commitment to strengthen its pan-India presence with operations at 82 locations nationwide.

In addition to its cement business, UltraTech has ventured into the wires and cables segment, committing an investment of Rs 1,800 crore for a new plant in Gujarat. The plant is slated to begin operations by December 2026, aiming for an impressive return on investment with an IRR of 25 percent and a RoCE above 20 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025