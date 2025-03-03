UltraTech Cement Aims for 640 MTPA Demand by FY30

UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has forecasted that cement demand in India will exceed 640 million tonnes per annum by the fiscal year 2030. This projection was revealed in an investor presentation, which anticipates an annual growth rate of 7 to 8 percent between FY24 and FY30, supported by industry research.

The presentation outlined UltraTech's strategic expansion plans, with its production capacity expected to reach 209.3 million tonnes per annum by FY27. This includes both domestic and international expansions, reflecting the firm's commitment to strengthen its pan-India presence with operations at 82 locations nationwide.

In addition to its cement business, UltraTech has ventured into the wires and cables segment, committing an investment of Rs 1,800 crore for a new plant in Gujarat. The plant is slated to begin operations by December 2026, aiming for an impressive return on investment with an IRR of 25 percent and a RoCE above 20 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)