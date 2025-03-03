Jharkhand Government Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26
The Jharkhand government, led by Hemant Soren, has presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore announced a projected 7.5% economic growth and highlighted allocations for social sectors and women's financial aid, aiming to meet diverse societal needs.
On Monday, the Jharkhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled a comprehensive budget plan worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26. This marks the first budget after the Soren administration retained power following recent assembly elections.
Addressing the state assembly, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore outlined the budgetary allocations and economic forecasts, emphasizing an expected growth rate of 7.5% for the stated fiscal year. Key financial provisions include Rs 62,844 crore dedicated to the social sector and Rs 13,363 crore allocated for the Maiyan Samman financial aid program targeting women.
The fiscal strategy seeks to encompass the aspirations of various societal groups, from impoverished communities and farmers to tribals and women. This new budget represents a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 1.28 lakh crore allocation by the JMM-led coalition government.
