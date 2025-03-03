Left Menu

RFMFI Pushes for Wheat Import Duty Reduction Amid Market Volatility

The Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI) urged the government to reduce wheat import duty to 0-10% post-procurement season to stabilize domestic availability and price volatility. Despite bumper crops, uncertainties due to climate change prompt the call for a duty cut to ensure market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panji | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:46 IST
RFMFI Pushes for Wheat Import Duty Reduction Amid Market Volatility
  • Country:
  • India

The Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI) has called on the government to slash wheat import duties to between 0 and 10 percent in a bid to improve domestic availability and curb price volatility.

RFMFI President Navneet Chitlangia highlighted that the country's wheat production is set for a bumper year, expecting to hit 110 million tonnes in 2024-25. Nevertheless, he emphasized the need for reduced import tariffs after the June procurement season to mitigate market uncertainties and speculative price changes fueled by climate concerns.

Chitlangia underscored that adjusting the import duty could stabilize wheat availability and requested allowing imports via southern ports. The federation has formally presented their proposal to the food ministry amid ongoing discussions at 'The Future of Milling -- Vision 2030 and Beyond' conclave, with a focus on industry-wide challenges such as food security and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025