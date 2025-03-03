India-Belgium Partnership: Bridging Trade, Technology, and Tradition

The longstanding relationship between India and Belgium is embarking on a new direction, aiming for enhanced cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, clean energy, and artificial intelligence. This new route was highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during discussions with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Maxime Prevot.

Prevot's visit is part of a significant economic mission spearheaded by Princess Astrid of Belgium. The mission hopes to solidify partnerships in key areas like climate, health, and logistics while placing a spotlight on innovative sectors like renewable energy and AI.

Trade, particularly in diamonds, remains a pillar of India-Belgium ties, with both countries showing a robust exchange, reaching over EUR 12 billion in 2021. The economic mission is expected to further capitalize on this foundation, introducing new collaborative projects that emphasize 'Make in India, Designing in India, Researching in India, Innovating in India.'

