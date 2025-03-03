South Korean ECDS Group Eyes Investment in Madhya Pradesh

South Korean ECDS Group is setting its sights on investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh's burgeoning industrial landscape. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disclosed on Monday that the group aims to delve into sectors such as medical equipment and renewable energy.

During a meeting with the chief minister, ECDS representatives revealed plans to establish a research and manufacturing unit within the Medical Device Park in Ujjain. The unit will focus on manufacturing kits designed to detect cancer symptoms via urine tests, facilitating early diagnosis and swift treatment.

Additionally, the group expressed a keen interest in the aviation semiconductors sector, alongside an eagerness to share technology and skills for essential workforce upgrades. The deliberations were attended by key state officials, including the Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh.

