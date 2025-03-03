Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Mission Paves the Way for Cleaner Transport

The Indian government has initiated five pilot projects to deploy hydrogen-based vehicles as part of its National Green Hydrogen Mission. Thirty-seven vehicles will be tested on ten routes, involving major companies. With Rs 208 crore allocated, these projects aim to develop commercially viable green hydrogen technology and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:56 IST
India's Green Hydrogen Mission Paves the Way for Cleaner Transport
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to pioneer green hydrogen technology in India's transport sector with the launch of five innovative pilot projects. Announced on Monday, the initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission will put 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, including buses and trucks, to the test across the country.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy outlined the project details, specifying that these vehicles will navigate ten different routes. The initiative also brings on board esteemed companies such as TATA Motors, Reliance Industries, and NTPC, signifying a robust collaboration toward eco-friendly transport solutions.

With an investment of Rs 208 crore, the projects focus on proving the feasibility and efficiency of hydrogen as a fuel alternative. Slated for commissioning in 18-24 months, the initiative seeks to establish a cleaner transport network, aligning with India's ambitions to lead the global Clean Energy Transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025