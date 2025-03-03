India's Green Hydrogen Mission Paves the Way for Cleaner Transport

The government is set to pioneer green hydrogen technology in India's transport sector with the launch of five innovative pilot projects. Announced on Monday, the initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission will put 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, including buses and trucks, to the test across the country.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy outlined the project details, specifying that these vehicles will navigate ten different routes. The initiative also brings on board esteemed companies such as TATA Motors, Reliance Industries, and NTPC, signifying a robust collaboration toward eco-friendly transport solutions.

With an investment of Rs 208 crore, the projects focus on proving the feasibility and efficiency of hydrogen as a fuel alternative. Slated for commissioning in 18-24 months, the initiative seeks to establish a cleaner transport network, aligning with India's ambitions to lead the global Clean Energy Transition.

