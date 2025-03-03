Airlines Push for Safer Skies Over Reagan National: A Call to Limit Helicopter Traffic

In a move to improve aerial safety, U.S. airlines are pressing federal aviation officials to limit helicopter traffic near Reagan National Airport after a tragic collision involving an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet left 67 dead. The incident has sparked calls for stricter regulations.

Airlines for America, representing major carriers, is appealing to the FAA through testimony prepared for a House hearing, urging a permanent suspension of some helicopter routes. They advocate for exceptions solely for critical military or medical situations, citing the need for the adoption of key safety systems like ADS-B.

The FAA implemented temporary restrictions following the crash, with only essential helicopters allowed. As reviews continue, airline representatives express ongoing concerns about conflicting air traffic, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive FAA review of air traffic practices at major airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)