Hettich Expands 'Made in India' Range with Innovative Furniture Fittings

Hettich, the acclaimed German lifestyle brand, continues to blaze a trail of innovation in India since entering the market in the early 2000s. Having established a formidable presence with two cutting-edge manufacturing plants, Hettich remains a market leader committed to expanding its 'Made in India' catalogue.

Aligned with its 'Made in India. Made for the World' vision, Hettich embraces German technology to produce superior products locally in support of the Indian Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Their latest introductions, the KA 5332 A5 Drawer Runner and Onsys 3447i SlideOn Hinge, showcase durability, functionality and cost-effectiveness.

With a robust focus on quality, both products offer a 10-year performance warranty alongside a 3-year anti-rust warranty. Hettich's commitment to delivering high-caliber products positions them as a leader in furniture fittings, while offering holistic fitting solutions for various spaces.

