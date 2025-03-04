Xoxoday: A New Era in Global Loyalty and Rewards

Xoxoday, previously identified as Giift, a global leader in AI-driven loyalty and rewards, has announced a comprehensive rebranding. Backed by a $70 million investment from Apis Growth Fund II, this move marks significant market growth under the guidance of Apis Partners Group, a global private equity firm.

With over 5,000 clients including Western Digital and Mercedes-Benz, Xoxoday is a powerhouse in employee recognition and rewards, boasting 65 million active users. CEO Sumit Khandelwal emphasizes the company's commitment to trust, appreciation, and innovation through continuous AI enhancements.

As Xoxoday expands globally, it maintains a strong presence with key offices worldwide, supported by over 500 professionals. The next phase of growth is set, promising advancements in technology and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)