PwC India Unveils Emerging Tech Startup Challenge to Boost Innovation

PwC India has introduced its inaugural startup accelerator, the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, aimed at empowering startups in the emerging technology sector. This initiative seeks to enhance startups' solutions and accelerate their entry into the market by providing mentorship, consulting expertise, and strategic guidance, thus nurturing India's thriving startup environment.

The program welcomes Indian startups involved in fields like artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, space technology, Industry 4.0, and spatial reality. Over a three-month tenure, the selected 15 startups will receive mentorship from industry experts and 25 hours of pro-bono consulting services in areas such as management, technology, go-to-market strategies, valuation, funding, and taxation.

Designed in a hybrid format, the accelerator ensures that geographical barriers do not restrict participation, allowing an array of companies to benefit from the support offered. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, emphasized the program's role in fostering a dynamic and sustainable tech ecosystem in the country, driving economic growth, and creating transformative societal solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)