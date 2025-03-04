Left Menu

PwC India Unveils Emerging Tech Startup Challenge to Boost Innovation

PwC India launches its first startup accelerator, the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, to empower Indian startups in AI, data analytics, blockchain, and more. The program offers mentorship, consulting services, and strategic guidance to foster innovation and market penetration, ultimately supporting India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:31 IST
PwC India Unveils Emerging Tech Startup Challenge to Boost Innovation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PwC India has introduced its inaugural startup accelerator, the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, aimed at empowering startups in the emerging technology sector. This initiative seeks to enhance startups' solutions and accelerate their entry into the market by providing mentorship, consulting expertise, and strategic guidance, thus nurturing India's thriving startup environment.

The program welcomes Indian startups involved in fields like artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, space technology, Industry 4.0, and spatial reality. Over a three-month tenure, the selected 15 startups will receive mentorship from industry experts and 25 hours of pro-bono consulting services in areas such as management, technology, go-to-market strategies, valuation, funding, and taxation.

Designed in a hybrid format, the accelerator ensures that geographical barriers do not restrict participation, allowing an array of companies to benefit from the support offered. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, emphasized the program's role in fostering a dynamic and sustainable tech ecosystem in the country, driving economic growth, and creating transformative societal solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025