Markets Wobble as Trump's Trade Policies Shake Confidence

The markets are reacting with concern as U.S. President Donald Trump ramps up tariffs on key trading partners, including Mexico, Canada, and China, prompting fears of a global economic slowdown. As tariffs heighten, initially bullish market trends, dubbed the 'Trump trade,' are now in retreat.

The escalation in trade barriers has led to a fall in the dollar while bond yields plummet, signaling investor uncertainty and market volatility. With defense stocks rising and technology shares dipping, experts predict a shift towards more defensive investment strategies.

Trump's tariff policies are raising volatility levels across financial markets, with speculators now changing course after previously betting in favor of the U.S. currency. As markets reconcile Trump's trade agenda with global economic dynamics, investors brace for continued uncertainty and volatility in the months ahead.

