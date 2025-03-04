Left Menu

Belgium and India: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future

Princess Astrid of Belgium highlights the strategic partnership between Belgium and India. Emphasizing deep trade and investment ties, she calls for collaboration in clean energy, technology, and defence. By supporting India's growth ambitions, Belgium aims to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a high-level economic mission to India, Belgian Princess Astrid emphasized Belgium's support for India's strategic role in a balanced global order, urging deeper bilateral cooperation in sectors such as clean energy and defence.

Astrid, who is leading this mission, underscored the potential for increased trade and investment, highlighting bilateral opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, and technology.

As the gateway to Europe, Belgium offers strategic access to the EU market, while aligning its vision with India's transforming economy. By promoting shared values in innovation and sustainability, Belgium seeks to strengthen its ties with India for long-term prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

