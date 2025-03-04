Belgium and India: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future
Princess Astrid of Belgium highlights the strategic partnership between Belgium and India. Emphasizing deep trade and investment ties, she calls for collaboration in clean energy, technology, and defence. By supporting India's growth ambitions, Belgium aims to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve a sustainable future.
- Country:
- India
During a high-level economic mission to India, Belgian Princess Astrid emphasized Belgium's support for India's strategic role in a balanced global order, urging deeper bilateral cooperation in sectors such as clean energy and defence.
Astrid, who is leading this mission, underscored the potential for increased trade and investment, highlighting bilateral opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, and technology.
As the gateway to Europe, Belgium offers strategic access to the EU market, while aligning its vision with India's transforming economy. By promoting shared values in innovation and sustainability, Belgium seeks to strengthen its ties with India for long-term prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Eco-Shift: A Clean Energy Mandate for Eateries
Mumbai's Legacy at Stake: The Battle Over Irani Cafes and Clean Energy Reforms
India's Climate Triumph: Powering Ahead with Clean Energy
India already exceeding key climate targets; has real opportunity to grow even faster using clean energy, industry: UN climate change chief to
Strengthening Ties: Belgium's Economic Mission to India