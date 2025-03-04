Belgium and India: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future

During a high-level economic mission to India, Belgian Princess Astrid emphasized Belgium's support for India's strategic role in a balanced global order, urging deeper bilateral cooperation in sectors such as clean energy and defence.

Astrid, who is leading this mission, underscored the potential for increased trade and investment, highlighting bilateral opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, and technology.

As the gateway to Europe, Belgium offers strategic access to the EU market, while aligning its vision with India's transforming economy. By promoting shared values in innovation and sustainability, Belgium seeks to strengthen its ties with India for long-term prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)