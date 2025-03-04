Left Menu

Target's Tumultuous Tariff Troubles: Sales Forecast Falls Flat

Target's forecast for full-year comparable sales fell below expectations due to the impact of new tariffs and shifting consumer spending habits. Despite a strong holiday quarter, uncertainty around tariffs on imports and challenges with consumer demand, particularly in non-essential sectors, pressured future profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:29 IST
Target's full-year sales forecast fell below market estimates on Tuesday, casting doubt on the retailer's profitability amid rising tariffs and a cautious consumer environment. Despite outperforming expectations in the holiday quarter, the company cautioned that tariffs and consumer spending trends could hinder sales performance in the coming year.

CEO Brian Cornell highlighted new 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, as well as increased duties on Chinese goods, as potential threats. Prices, especially for produce like avocados, are poised to rise as these changes take effect, impacting Target's supply chain and pricing strategies.

Despite a robust holiday performance with popular items and strategic partnerships, future sales are at risk with non-essential purchases like apparel showing weak demand. As shoppers pull back, Target's shares saw a 4% dip, emphasizing the retailer's struggles in navigating tariff pressures and shifting consumer priorities.

