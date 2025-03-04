Target's Tumultuous Tariff Troubles: Sales Forecast Falls Flat

Target's full-year sales forecast fell below market estimates on Tuesday, casting doubt on the retailer's profitability amid rising tariffs and a cautious consumer environment. Despite outperforming expectations in the holiday quarter, the company cautioned that tariffs and consumer spending trends could hinder sales performance in the coming year.

CEO Brian Cornell highlighted new 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, as well as increased duties on Chinese goods, as potential threats. Prices, especially for produce like avocados, are poised to rise as these changes take effect, impacting Target's supply chain and pricing strategies.

Despite a robust holiday performance with popular items and strategic partnerships, future sales are at risk with non-essential purchases like apparel showing weak demand. As shoppers pull back, Target's shares saw a 4% dip, emphasizing the retailer's struggles in navigating tariff pressures and shifting consumer priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)