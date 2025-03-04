Danfoss Power Solutions Expands India's Manufacturing Footprint with New Pune Facility

Danfoss Power Solutions has embarked on a significant expansion in India with the initiation of a cutting-edge facility in Pune, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony. The Chennai-based company is investing Rs 1,000 crore to establish this sprawling site at Talegaon, aimed at doubling its manufacturing footprint in India.

The new facility will significantly bolster the company's production capacity for existing products such as pumps, motors, cylinders, and valves, while introducing new product lines to meet increasing demand. This development marks Danfoss' seventh production unit in India, joining its other sites in Chennai, Mumbai, Vadodara, Bengaluru, and two Pune facilities.

Scheduled for completion by the latter half of 2026, the Talegaon facility will reinforce Danfoss' capability to serve both Indian and international markets. Additionally, an Application Development Centre for machinery R&D will be part of the new campus, enhancing the company's efforts towards sustainability and decarbonization by 2030.

