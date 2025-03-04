Left Menu

Aramco's Profit Squeeze: Lower Oil Prices Impact Saudi Development

Saudi Arabia's Aramco reported a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, a 12% drop from the previous year due to lower energy prices. This impacts the kingdom's development plans, including the $500 billion NEOM project. Aramco's profit decline may prompt Saudi Arabia to incur new debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:15 IST
Aramco's Profit Squeeze: Lower Oil Prices Impact Saudi Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a striking financial announcement, Saudi Arabia's state-controlled oil giant, Aramco, has declared a $106.25 billion profit for 2024, marking a 12% decrease from the previous year. The decline is attributed to dwindling energy prices, exerting pressure on Saudi Arabia's expansive multi-trillion-dollar development projects.

Central to these development ambitions is the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's futuristic $500 billion NEOM city in Saudi Arabia's western desert on the Red Sea. Additional major investments include preparation for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, though these plans may necessitate acquiring additional debt.

The situation is further complicated by OPEC+'s decision to increase oil production, which could further depress oil prices. This economic scenario puts significant financial pressure on the kingdom, calling for an urgent assessment of its fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025