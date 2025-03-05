Wall Street Woes: Markets Tremble Amid Trade War Tensions
The major Wall Street indexes fell as the Nasdaq neared correction territory following new U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. These tariffs, met with retaliations, stirred market volatility and raised concerns about economic growth. Financials and industrials bore the brunt, leading to significant losses.
On Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes experienced a decline, with the Nasdaq Composite approaching correction territory. This movement follows the implementation of new U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, exacerbating global trade tensions.
Amid these developments, the markets saw financials and industrials taking substantial hits, notably impacting big banks such as Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co. This downturn has raised fears of an economic slowdown, as fewer goods and services transaction could pressure banks' profitability.
The Nasdaq is poised for a 10% drop from its December 16 peak, while the volatility index has spiked. The unfolding tariff scenario is casting a shadow over spending, as retail giants like Target and Best Buy revise forecasts downwards, reflecting broader economic unease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
