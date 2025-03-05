India Eyes Chemical Supremacy Amid Rising Global Demand

A recent report by McKinsey & Company, in collaboration with the Indian Chemical Council, suggests that India could become a global leader in chemical supply. The country has shown strong cost competitiveness and market attractiveness over the past five years, significantly contributing to 16 specialty chemical sub-segments.

Despite industry challenges such as decreased margins and macroeconomic pressures, the report notes an encouraging revenue trajectory. It cites India's robust economic fundamentals, skilled workforce, and low-cost manufacturing as factors positioning the industry for future expansion.

The chemical industry demonstrated a compound annual growth rate of about 10.5% from fiscal years 2018 to 2024, outperforming India's GDP growth of around 9%. Key segments like paints, coatings, and food ingredients are thriving due to high consumer demand.

