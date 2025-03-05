Left Menu

India Eyes Chemical Supremacy Amid Rising Global Demand

A McKinsey report highlights India's burgeoning role as a global chemical supply hub, boasting significant revenue growth in key sub-segments despite economic challenges. With strong consumer demand and cost-effective manufacturing, India positions itself as a resilient growth market in the global chemical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:59 IST
India Eyes Chemical Supremacy Amid Rising Global Demand
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by McKinsey & Company, in collaboration with the Indian Chemical Council, suggests that India could become a global leader in chemical supply. The country has shown strong cost competitiveness and market attractiveness over the past five years, significantly contributing to 16 specialty chemical sub-segments.

Despite industry challenges such as decreased margins and macroeconomic pressures, the report notes an encouraging revenue trajectory. It cites India's robust economic fundamentals, skilled workforce, and low-cost manufacturing as factors positioning the industry for future expansion.

The chemical industry demonstrated a compound annual growth rate of about 10.5% from fiscal years 2018 to 2024, outperforming India's GDP growth of around 9%. Key segments like paints, coatings, and food ingredients are thriving due to high consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025