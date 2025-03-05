Empowering Women: Boosting Workforce Participation by 2047

In a determined stride towards achieving a developed India by 2047, Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra emphasized the importance of increasing women's participation in the workforce to 70%.

Addressing the CII conference, Dawra underscored the potential sectors for women and stressed the need to enhance education through the National Education Policy. She also called for increased venture capital and mentorship for women entrepreneurs to foster leadership roles.

Despite existing challenges like wage disparities and job security concerns, Dawra highlighted positive trends showing increased female workforce participation and self-employment, driven by higher education levels and overcoming domestic responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)