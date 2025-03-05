Left Menu

Empowering Women: Boosting Workforce Participation by 2047

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra outlines the government's vision for a developed India by 2047, emphasizing women’s workforce participation. She highlights mentorship and venture capital for women entrepreneurs. Despite challenges like wage disparity, women's workforce presence and education levels are rising, notably in the services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:11 IST
In a determined stride towards achieving a developed India by 2047, Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra emphasized the importance of increasing women's participation in the workforce to 70%.

Addressing the CII conference, Dawra underscored the potential sectors for women and stressed the need to enhance education through the National Education Policy. She also called for increased venture capital and mentorship for women entrepreneurs to foster leadership roles.

Despite existing challenges like wage disparities and job security concerns, Dawra highlighted positive trends showing increased female workforce participation and self-employment, driven by higher education levels and overcoming domestic responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

