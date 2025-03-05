Vipul Organics Unveils Rs 20.41 Crore Rights Issue Plan

Vipul Organics, a prominent player in the specialty chemicals sector, revealed plans on Wednesday to raise Rs 20.41 crore via a rights issue.

In the regulatory filing, the company stated that shares will be allotted at a rate of 1:3, with the price set at Rs 46 per share.

The record date for this financial move is set for March 10, with the rights issue opening on March 21, marking a significant step for Vipul Organics.

(With inputs from agencies.)