Vipul Organics Unveils Rs 20.41 Crore Rights Issue Plan
Vipul Organics, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, announced its intention to raise Rs 20.41 crore through a rights issue. Shares will be offered at Rs 46 each in a 1:3 ratio. Key dates include a record date of March 10 and an opening date of March 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Vipul Organics, a prominent player in the specialty chemicals sector, revealed plans on Wednesday to raise Rs 20.41 crore via a rights issue.
In the regulatory filing, the company stated that shares will be allotted at a rate of 1:3, with the price set at Rs 46 per share.
The record date for this financial move is set for March 10, with the rights issue opening on March 21, marking a significant step for Vipul Organics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
