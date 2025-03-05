Controversy Over Startup Genome Report Sparks Debate in Kerala
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, claimed the Startup Genome report showcasing Kerala's startup growth was funded, which KSUM refutes. KSUM defends the report's impartiality and credibility despite the state's financial contributions. The report highlighted significant growth in Kerala's startup landscape, suggesting a thriving ecosystem.
A political storm has erupted in Kerala over the authenticity of the Startup Genome report highlighting the state's burgeoning startup ecosystem. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged at a press conference that the report was paid for, questioning its credibility.
Responding to the allegations, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) clarified that their payments to Startup Genome merely represented a membership fee, assuring the report's independence. KSUM emphasized that Startup Genome's work is recognized worldwide for its unbiased research and analysis.
The report in question lauds Kerala's startup sector for remarkable growth, particularly its value increase and availability of affordable talent. Despite the funding claims, KSUM asserts that these achievements align with the state's demonstrated performance in national rankings.
