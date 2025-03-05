Left Menu

Controversy Over Startup Genome Report Sparks Debate in Kerala

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, claimed the Startup Genome report showcasing Kerala's startup growth was funded, which KSUM refutes. KSUM defends the report's impartiality and credibility despite the state's financial contributions. The report highlighted significant growth in Kerala's startup landscape, suggesting a thriving ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:12 IST
Controversy Over Startup Genome Report Sparks Debate in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Kerala over the authenticity of the Startup Genome report highlighting the state's burgeoning startup ecosystem. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged at a press conference that the report was paid for, questioning its credibility.

Responding to the allegations, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) clarified that their payments to Startup Genome merely represented a membership fee, assuring the report's independence. KSUM emphasized that Startup Genome's work is recognized worldwide for its unbiased research and analysis.

The report in question lauds Kerala's startup sector for remarkable growth, particularly its value increase and availability of affordable talent. Despite the funding claims, KSUM asserts that these achievements align with the state's demonstrated performance in national rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025