Siddharthnagar setting example for other UP districts in TB elimination

In the Centre's drive to eliminate tuberculosis from India, Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, bordering Nepal, has become a role model for other districts in the state with the local administration ramping up efforts for early detection and treatment, the key to combating the dreaded disease.

As part of the pan-India 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Siddharthnagar district administration has set up war rooms to keep a sharp eye on the implementation of various interventions deployed to expedite patient identification and follow-up on their treatment regimen.

A new strategy was designed for early identification of tuberculosis by offering X-rays as a screening tool for the population at higher risk of developing the disease.

For this, ultraportable hand-held X-ray devices are being deployed to intensify door-to-door screening efforts, particularly in congregate settings, among high-risk groups such as diabetics, smokers, alcoholics, people living with HIV, individuals with a history of TB, the elderly, and household contacts of TB patients. Both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals are screened using X-ray devices. Those showing abnormalities undergo Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), leading to the detection of several asymptomatic tuberculosis patients.

Raja Ganapati R, the district magistrate of Siddharthnagar, told PTI that of the 32.1 lakh population in the district, around 12.92 lakh vulnerable people have been screened. Of them, 2,343 new tuberculosis patients were identified at the early stage of the disease.

''Over the past year, 216 gram panchayats in the district have been declared TB-free. Also, the 2,343 people who have been diagnosed are being provided Ni-kshay Poshan kits by Ni-kshay Mitras who have adopted them.

''We are keeping a constant tab on the implementation of various interventions for early detection, early treatment, early nutrition and early prevention. Jan Bhagidari is a major aspect of the campaign and efforts are being made to make it a people's movement,'' he said.

The district magistrate said 21,165 people also have been put on TB preventive treatment since January. He said, ''We are making all efforts for a time-bound elimination of TB from Siddharthnagar.'' The 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a top priority of the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to expand it from 15 districts initially to all 75 in the state, said Dr Partha Sarthi Sensharma, the principal secretary in the state's Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

''Our effort has been to utilise existing X-ray machines and NAAT machines to the maximum, send monetary benefits under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, link patients with Ni-kshay Mitras, put vulnerable populations on TB preventive treatment besides putting a focus on social inclusion.

''We are working on all fronts and the state is determined to eliminate TB which would be a historic occasion,'' Sensharma said.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on December 7 last year announced the starting of the special campaign against tuberculosis with a focus on 347 intervention districts, which was subsequently scaled up to 455 districts across the country.

By enhancing diagnostics, treatment and support services, particularly for high-risk groups, India is setting the stage for a comprehensive approach to end TB by 2025.

However, a major impediment in fighting the disease is the fear of social stigma. Because of that, people do not readily come forward for testing.

''To overcome this hindrance, they are called for testing in the name of attending general health camps. The identity of TB patients is not made public and in several cases, the Ni-kshay Poshan kit is delivered to their doorsteps,'' state Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said.

He said the 216 tuberculosis-free gram panchayats in Siddharthnagar would be rewarded with a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi for their efforts in 2024. ''If they continue to maintain the status for the second consecutive year they will be felicitated with a silver statue and for the success for the third consecutive year, they will be given a gold statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The idea is to encourage them to continue doing the good work.'' Dr Bhatnagar explained that once a gram panchayat is declared TB-free it is generally difficult to maintain the status because tuberculosis spreads through air.

''The entire village or panchayat has to be on their toes for any presumptive case of TB. If anyone manifests any symptom, then they must inform the health authorities for testing and diagnosis,'' he said.

Nadda has said that despite the COVID-19 setback, India has not diluted its TB elimination target.

As a signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, India is committed to meeting the target of ending tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG deadline of 2030.

