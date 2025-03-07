NABARD Sanctions Over Rs 109 Crore for Himachal Road Projects

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has allocated Rs 109.3 crore to fund 10 rural road projects across six districts in Himachal Pradesh, with the aim of strengthening the rural infrastructure under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund's (RIDF) 30th tranche. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced this development, highlighting the potential impact on agriculture, healthcare, and connectivity.

During NABARD's 141st Project Internal Approval Committee meeting, these critical projects were cleared, marking a strategic move to revitalize the rural economy by enhancing transport and connectivity resources within the state. Minister Singh articulated the state government's dedication to delivering progressive governance and comprehensive development, emphasizing persistent efforts to push the state's infrastructural agenda at the central level.

The planned projects include significant road upgrades and the construction of a pivotal bridge. Roads like Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin and Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar, among others, will be enhanced. A 35-metre span bridge will connect several key areas, supporting improved rural connectivity. PWD officials have been instructed to commence work within a month after completing necessary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)