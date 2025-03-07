Left Menu

NABARD Sanctions Over Rs 109 Crore for Himachal Road Projects

NABARD approved Rs 109.3 crore for 10 rural road projects in Himachal Pradesh, aiming to boost the rural economy by enhancing transportation and connectivity. The state government emphasizes progressive governance and holistic development. Projects include key road upgrades and a crucial bridge, with work to start within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:11 IST
NABARD Sanctions Over Rs 109 Crore for Himachal Road Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has allocated Rs 109.3 crore to fund 10 rural road projects across six districts in Himachal Pradesh, with the aim of strengthening the rural infrastructure under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund's (RIDF) 30th tranche. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced this development, highlighting the potential impact on agriculture, healthcare, and connectivity.

During NABARD's 141st Project Internal Approval Committee meeting, these critical projects were cleared, marking a strategic move to revitalize the rural economy by enhancing transport and connectivity resources within the state. Minister Singh articulated the state government's dedication to delivering progressive governance and comprehensive development, emphasizing persistent efforts to push the state's infrastructural agenda at the central level.

The planned projects include significant road upgrades and the construction of a pivotal bridge. Roads like Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin and Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar, among others, will be enhanced. A 35-metre span bridge will connect several key areas, supporting improved rural connectivity. PWD officials have been instructed to commence work within a month after completing necessary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025