Union Minister Urges Collaboration for Bengal's Investment Growth

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stressed the need for bipartisan support to boost investment in West Bengal during an investment roadshow on Friday. Majumdar, who is responsible for the development of the northeastern region, reiterated the BJP-led central government's commitment to enhancing investments in eastern and northeastern India under Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East Policy'.

Majumdar proposed that West Bengal could benefit as Kolkata and Haldia ports would serve as vital trade gateways, indirectly aiding northeastern investments. He encouraged state initiatives for hosting investment roadshows and even offered to join Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attracting investors, noting that the initiative must begin with the state government.

Criticizing the lack of transparency, Majumdar called for the publication of a white paper on Bengal's investment dealings. He noted that despite geographic and historical advantages, the current business environment in Bengal is not favorable, as evidenced by some industrialists' hesitations. Meanwhile, the northeast has garnered investment commitments worth Rs 97,000 crore.

