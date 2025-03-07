Asset Deals: A Trusted Partner in Delhi NCR's Evolving Real Estate Landscape

Asset Deals, a premier real estate consultancy based in Gurugram, is marking its 14-year milestone with a commitment to transparency, innovation, and client-first values. Founded by Vineet Chellani in 2009, the firm has grown from a local brokerage into a major player in the Delhi NCR real estate scene.

Vineet Chellani, the Founder and CEO, emphasizes that real estate extends beyond transactions, impacting lives and communities. Under Chellani's leadership, Asset Deals has focused on setting and reimagining industry benchmarks, investing in advanced tools for property research, and enhancing B2B partnerships to deliver value.

The company's COO, Khushee Singh, outlines the evolving client-first philosophy shaped by recent changes in property demand. Asset Deals caters to aspirational clients with incomes over Rs 1.5 lakh in Delhi NCR, ensuring transparency, offering virtual tours, and using AI for market analysis to empower informed decisions.

Looking ahead, Asset Deals plans to expand its team, prioritize local talent, and focus on sustainable properties to meet demand for eco-friendly living. They aim to deepen client relationships, envisioning becoming lifelong partners through innovation and integrity, while also contributing to social responsibility efforts in the community.

The firm is integrating advanced technologies such as blockchain for secure transactions and conducting educational workshops, committed to staying ahead in the dynamic Delhi NCR market without losing the human connection in each deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)