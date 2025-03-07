Left Menu

Electric Vehicle Sales Surge: Tata Motors Leads the Charge

Electric passenger vehicle sales surged 19% in February with Tata Motors leading the market. While the two-wheeler segment saw a dip, electric commercial vehicles showed steady growth. Industry experts emphasize the need for improved charging infrastructure and incentives to drive further EV adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:13 IST
  • India

Electric passenger vehicle retail sales experienced a 19% jump in February, reaching 8,968 units and solidifying Tata Motors at the forefront of this growing segment, according to data released by dealers' body FADA.

The upward trend, reflecting increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles, marks a significant year-on-year increase from last February's 7,539 units. Among top performers, Tata Motors sold 3,825 vehicles, with MG Motor India contributing 3,270 units to the total sales.

Despite the promising outlook for passenger EVs, the two-wheeler sector, led by Bajaj Auto, witnessed an 8% sales decline. Meanwhile, the commercial electric vehicle sector showed incremental growth, signaling a positive trajectory for fleet electrification. Experts highlight the importance of enhancing charging infrastructure and policy support to further boost the EV market.

