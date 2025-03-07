Kalpataru Projects Secures Massive Orders, Boosts Stock Performance
Kalpataru Projects International's stock rose over 1% after securing orders worth Rs 2,306 crore. The main stock index, BSE Sensex, ended lower, while NSE rose. KPIL's transmission & distribution business gained international orders, increasing its FY25 order book to Rs 22,500 crore, signaling strong growth ahead.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International advanced over 1% on Friday after the firm landed Rs 2,306-crore worth of orders in both domestic and international markets.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock climbed 1.64% to close at Rs 930.70, while on the National Stock Exchange, it rose by 0.55% to settle at Rs 922.10. The share price peaked at Rs 978.05 and Rs 978 during the day on BSE and NSE, respectively.
This came alongside considerable trading volumes, with 68.05 lakh shares changing hands on the NSE and 1.68 lakh on the BSE. As major indices showed mixed performance, Kalpataru's order book for fiscal year 2025 has reached approximately Rs 22,500 crore, indicating potential growth in the upcoming quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
