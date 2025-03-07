Market Turmoil Amid Job Report and Trade Policy Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures climbed, and the dollar extended losses against the yen and euro after the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than anticipated, as revealed by recent data. This unexpected outcome has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates within the year.

The highly anticipated employment report showed a rise in nonfarm payrolls by 151,000 in February, with unemployment slightly up. Coming just as global borrowing costs rise and U.S. trade policies stir confusion, the report has sparked varied market reactions. Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street recaptured some losses in the face of an unclear economic growth outlook and tariff uncertainties under President Trump's administration.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Concurrently, the dollar decreased 0.5% against the yen, while European and Asian stocks grappled for stability amid a volatile bond market. Economists and investors now await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insights on future interest rate directions.

