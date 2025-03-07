Left Menu

Market Turmoil Amid Job Report and Trade Policy Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures rose and the dollar fell as the U.S. economy created fewer than expected jobs. Unemployment edged up, fueling predictions of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Confusion over U.S. trade policy and global borrowing costs have impacted markets amid tariff uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST
Market Turmoil Amid Job Report and Trade Policy Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures climbed, and the dollar extended losses against the yen and euro after the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than anticipated, as revealed by recent data. This unexpected outcome has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates within the year.

The highly anticipated employment report showed a rise in nonfarm payrolls by 151,000 in February, with unemployment slightly up. Coming just as global borrowing costs rise and U.S. trade policies stir confusion, the report has sparked varied market reactions. Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street recaptured some losses in the face of an unclear economic growth outlook and tariff uncertainties under President Trump's administration.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Concurrently, the dollar decreased 0.5% against the yen, while European and Asian stocks grappled for stability amid a volatile bond market. Economists and investors now await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insights on future interest rate directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025