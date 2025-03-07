Double Trouble: Air Force Aircraft Mishaps in India

On a day marked by aviation mishaps, the Indian Air Force experienced two separate incidents involving its aircraft. A Jaguar fighter jet met with a crash shortly after taking off from Ambala airbase in Haryana. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely, skillfully maneuvering the jet away from populated areas.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, an AN-32 transport plane crash-landed at Bagdogra. The crew emerged unscathed, and efforts are underway to retrieve the aircraft from the site. Though officials confirmed the safety of all personnel involved, the exact cause behind the AN-32 incident remains unclear at this moment.

A statement from the Indian Air Force indicated that the Jaguar crash was due to a system malfunction during a routine training sortie. Both incidents have prompted separate inquiries to determine the underlying causes, underscoring the need for scrutiny and reassurance in military aviation safety.

