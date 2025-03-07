Left Menu

Double Trouble: Air Force Aircraft Mishaps in India

Two Indian Air Force aircraft incidents occurred on the same day. A Jaguar fighter jet crashed after takeoff from Haryana due to a technical malfunction, while an AN-32 transport plane crash-landed in West Bengal. All crew members ejected safely. Investigations have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh/Newdelhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:26 IST
Double Trouble: Air Force Aircraft Mishaps in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a day marked by aviation mishaps, the Indian Air Force experienced two separate incidents involving its aircraft. A Jaguar fighter jet met with a crash shortly after taking off from Ambala airbase in Haryana. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely, skillfully maneuvering the jet away from populated areas.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, an AN-32 transport plane crash-landed at Bagdogra. The crew emerged unscathed, and efforts are underway to retrieve the aircraft from the site. Though officials confirmed the safety of all personnel involved, the exact cause behind the AN-32 incident remains unclear at this moment.

A statement from the Indian Air Force indicated that the Jaguar crash was due to a system malfunction during a routine training sortie. Both incidents have prompted separate inquiries to determine the underlying causes, underscoring the need for scrutiny and reassurance in military aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025