China Strikes Back: Tariffs Imposed on Canadian Imports

In a move that escalates ongoing global trade tensions, China has unveiled new retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food imports, effective March 20. The decision comes after Canada imposed duties last October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and various steel and aluminum products.

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, the new tariffs target Canadian exports of rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas with a 100% duty, while pork and aquatic products will face a 25% duty. This latest round of tariffs further strains the economic ties between the two countries.

The dispute stems from Canada's unilateral tariff measures against Chinese imports, criticized by China for disrupting trade relations. Western countries, including the US and the European Union, have argued that Chinese subsidies provide unfair competitive advantages to its industries, prompting them to impose similar trade barriers.

