Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Tariffs Imposed on Canadian Imports

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and food imports in response to Canada imposing duties on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. The new tariffs, effective March 20, intensify global trade tensions and highlight ongoing disputes between China and other Western nations over industrial subsidies and trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 08:55 IST
China Strikes Back: Tariffs Imposed on Canadian Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move that escalates ongoing global trade tensions, China has unveiled new retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food imports, effective March 20. The decision comes after Canada imposed duties last October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and various steel and aluminum products.

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, the new tariffs target Canadian exports of rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas with a 100% duty, while pork and aquatic products will face a 25% duty. This latest round of tariffs further strains the economic ties between the two countries.

The dispute stems from Canada's unilateral tariff measures against Chinese imports, criticized by China for disrupting trade relations. Western countries, including the US and the European Union, have argued that Chinese subsidies provide unfair competitive advantages to its industries, prompting them to impose similar trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025