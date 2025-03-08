Breaking Waves: Women Pioneers Revolutionize India's Port Industry

In an unprecedented move, the Vizhinjam deep-sea port in Kerala is employing women, notably from local fishing communities, to operate its automated CRMG cranes. This landmark initiative not only transforms a traditionally male-dominated field but also empowers women with new career opportunities.

Nine women, including seven from the fishing community, are pioneering crane operation at the port, marking them as the first in India to handle these fully automated machines. Protests in 2022 highlighted demands unmet by the seaport's construction, yet locals, including new crane operator Prinu, support their involvement.

With 24 CRMG cranes and 20 operators at Vizhinjam, experience varies, but the financial boost is unanimous. The port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, holds transformative potential, with full operational status projected by 2028.

