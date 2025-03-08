Tragic Collision on Maharashtra Highway Injures Local Preacher
A car collision with a container in Maharashtra's Latur district left the driver, Sangmeshwar Valandikar, seriously injured. The accident happened on a national highway near Pimpri village, Udgir tehsil. Valandikar, a preacher, was en route to Telangana for a sermon. The container driver fled the scene.
A serious road accident in Maharashtra's Latur district left a car driver gravely injured after colliding with a container on the national highway near Pimpri village in Udgir tehsil on Saturday. Police reported that the container and car collided head-on, leading to severe injuries for the car driver, Sangmeshwar Valandikar.
Witnesses noted that Valandikar, identified as a preacher, was on his way to deliver a sermon in Telangana when the unfortunate incident occurred. Following the collision, the driver of the container reportedly fled the scene, leaving Valandikar to be rushed to a local hospital.
Sources suggest that a truck broken down on the road might have been the underlying cause of the accident. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, urging the runaway driver to surrender.
