Tragic Collision on Maharashtra Highway Injures Local Preacher

A serious road accident in Maharashtra's Latur district left a car driver gravely injured after colliding with a container on the national highway near Pimpri village in Udgir tehsil on Saturday. Police reported that the container and car collided head-on, leading to severe injuries for the car driver, Sangmeshwar Valandikar.

Witnesses noted that Valandikar, identified as a preacher, was on his way to deliver a sermon in Telangana when the unfortunate incident occurred. Following the collision, the driver of the container reportedly fled the scene, leaving Valandikar to be rushed to a local hospital.

Sources suggest that a truck broken down on the road might have been the underlying cause of the accident. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, urging the runaway driver to surrender.

