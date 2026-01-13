Tragic Highway Accident Claims Young Life
An eight-year-old girl named Anushka was killed after being run over by a loader on the Etawah-Kannauj highway. The incident occurred as she and her family were traveling to a birthday party. The driver has been detained and the body sent for postmortem.
An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a road accident on the Etawah-Kannauj national highway, authorities reported on Tuesday. The mishap occurred on Monday evening, involving a loader vehicle that struck Anushka as her family awaited transportation.
Anushka's grieving father mentioned that they were en route to a family birthday celebration in Saifai when the fatal accident happened. The young girl was immediately taken to Barthana's community health centre, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.
The driver of the loader vehicle involved has been detained for questioning, and the child's body was sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
