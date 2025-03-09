Maduro Describes Turmoil Impacting Migrant Flights
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reported that planned flights for returning Venezuelan migrants from the U.S. face disruptions following the revocation of Chevron's operational license by the Trump administration. He highlighted the impact on communication between the countries and the broader effects on migration efforts.
In a recent announcement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted significant disruptions to scheduled migrant flights from the United States. The issues emerged following the Trump administration's decision to revoke Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, an action Maduro says is causing considerable turbulence.
The Venezuelan leader, while addressing the nation, expressed that if given the choice, he would have allowed Chevron to continue its operations. However, Maduro refrained from directly mentioning the company's name concerning the migrant flights issue.
Maduro lamented the consequent breakdown in communication between the United States and Venezuela, citing it as a critical factor in the ongoing difficulties affecting repatriation flights intended for Venezuelan migrants.
