Left Menu

Maduro Describes Turmoil Impacting Migrant Flights

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reported that planned flights for returning Venezuelan migrants from the U.S. face disruptions following the revocation of Chevron's operational license by the Trump administration. He highlighted the impact on communication between the countries and the broader effects on migration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 04:52 IST
Maduro Describes Turmoil Impacting Migrant Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted significant disruptions to scheduled migrant flights from the United States. The issues emerged following the Trump administration's decision to revoke Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, an action Maduro says is causing considerable turbulence.

The Venezuelan leader, while addressing the nation, expressed that if given the choice, he would have allowed Chevron to continue its operations. However, Maduro refrained from directly mentioning the company's name concerning the migrant flights issue.

Maduro lamented the consequent breakdown in communication between the United States and Venezuela, citing it as a critical factor in the ongoing difficulties affecting repatriation flights intended for Venezuelan migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025