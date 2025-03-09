Maduro Describes Turmoil Impacting Migrant Flights

In a recent announcement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted significant disruptions to scheduled migrant flights from the United States. The issues emerged following the Trump administration's decision to revoke Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, an action Maduro says is causing considerable turbulence.

The Venezuelan leader, while addressing the nation, expressed that if given the choice, he would have allowed Chevron to continue its operations. However, Maduro refrained from directly mentioning the company's name concerning the migrant flights issue.

Maduro lamented the consequent breakdown in communication between the United States and Venezuela, citing it as a critical factor in the ongoing difficulties affecting repatriation flights intended for Venezuelan migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)