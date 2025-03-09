SUV Crash Rocks Los Angeles CarMax Location
A vehicle crashed into a CarMax in Inglewood, Los Angeles, injuring eight. Two individuals suffered critical injuries, while the remaining six had minor injuries, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Torres. The incident was mistaken for an active shooter situation but was later confirmed not to be one.
Eight individuals were injured following a dramatic vehicular incident at a CarMax dealership in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two suffered critical injuries.
Witnesses captured shocking footage of an SUV driving backward into the dealership's lobby, an employee seen rushing to safety. The vehicle then exited through the building's opposite side.
Initial reports suggested an active shooter scenario, but authorities later clarified this was not the case. Ongoing investigations continue as officials seek clarity on the sequence of events.
