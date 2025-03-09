SUV Crash Rocks Los Angeles CarMax Location

Eight individuals were injured following a dramatic vehicular incident at a CarMax dealership in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two suffered critical injuries.

Witnesses captured shocking footage of an SUV driving backward into the dealership's lobby, an employee seen rushing to safety. The vehicle then exited through the building's opposite side.

Initial reports suggested an active shooter scenario, but authorities later clarified this was not the case. Ongoing investigations continue as officials seek clarity on the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)