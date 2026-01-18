Left Menu

Tragedy in Jagdalpur: Fatal SUV Crash into Pond

Three men died after their SUV skidded and fell into a pond near Jagdalpur. The accident happened late Saturday as they returned from a cricket tournament. Three others were rescued by locals. The deceased are Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar. Police are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:21 IST
Tragedy in Jagdalpur: Fatal SUV Crash into Pond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Jagdalpur, an SUV carrying six passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a pond, resulting in the deaths of three men. This unfortunate event unfolded late Saturday in the Kalipur area.

The vehicle's occupants were returning from a cricket tournament when the crash occurred. Police officials suggest that speeding may have contributed to the accident.

Prompt action from locals led to the rescue of three passengers, while the deceased have been identified as Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026