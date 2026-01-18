Tragedy in Jagdalpur: Fatal SUV Crash into Pond
Three men died after their SUV skidded and fell into a pond near Jagdalpur. The accident happened late Saturday as they returned from a cricket tournament. Three others were rescued by locals. The deceased are Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar. Police are investigating the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Jagdalpur, an SUV carrying six passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a pond, resulting in the deaths of three men. This unfortunate event unfolded late Saturday in the Kalipur area.
The vehicle's occupants were returning from a cricket tournament when the crash occurred. Police officials suggest that speeding may have contributed to the accident.
Prompt action from locals led to the rescue of three passengers, while the deceased have been identified as Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar. An investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old
Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions
Libya's Hidden Horrors: Mass Migrant Rescue in Kufra
Indonesian Rescue Efforts Focus on Missing Plane and Crew Near Mount Bulusaraung
Indonesian Rescuers Find Aircraft Wreckage on Sulawesi