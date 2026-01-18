Tragedy in Jagdalpur: Fatal SUV Crash into Pond

In a tragic incident near Jagdalpur, an SUV carrying six passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a pond, resulting in the deaths of three men. This unfortunate event unfolded late Saturday in the Kalipur area.

The vehicle's occupants were returning from a cricket tournament when the crash occurred. Police officials suggest that speeding may have contributed to the accident.

Prompt action from locals led to the rescue of three passengers, while the deceased have been identified as Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar. An investigation is underway.

